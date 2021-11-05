Snowmaking efforts are underway at two popular Maine ski resorts, a sure sign that downhill skiing is just around the corner.

Sugarloaf and Sunday River said Thursday that they are taking advantage of colder overnight temperatures to crank out snow.

“We started snowmaking last night,” said Abby Borron, communications manager at Sunday River, on Thursday. “It’s usually what we aim for, around Halloween. We’re pretty much on track, I’d say.”

The resort has not yet set an opening date.

Sugarloaf announced Thursday that it has 106 snow guns working to cover the few inches of natural snow that has already fallen in the mountains. And while they haven’t set an opening date yet, they said the mountain usually opens by Thanksgiving.

“We’ll keep the guns running as long as temperatures allow this week,” Crusher Wilkinson, vice-president of mountain operations said in a statement. “And going forward, we’ll be keeping a close watch on the forecast with plans to take advantage of any extended opportunity that we get to blow snow.”

To get ready for the season, Sugarloaf said it worked with Efficiency Maine to install energy-efficient snowmaking guns to reduce its carbon footprint.

Over in Rangeley, Saddleback is tentatively expected to open Nov. 23, according to its website. CEO and general manager Andy Shepard said his company, which is in its second year of ownership, has invested more than $30 million, added four new lifts, upgraded snowmaking abilities and did a “major renovation of the lodge.”

The mountain reopened last December after being closed for five years.



At Sunday River, Borron said they expect a season similar to last year, which was full of people looking for COVID-19 safe activities. This year, skiers will not be required to wear masks outdoors, although they are recommended inside, she said.

And for those new to skiing, she recommended coming mid-week to avoid the crowds and when lift tickets are less expensive.

“It’s great for beginners to visit mid-week,” she said. “It’s less intimidating for new skiers.”