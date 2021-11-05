OHIO — Just like the rest of the country, Ohio’s small businesses have to work to combat major supply chain issues.

What You Need To Know Local businesses face unique challenges with supply chain disruption



Ohio businesses are having issues with domestic and global imports



Small businesses have to compete against larger businesses with more resources for the same materials



Businesses say they have to get creative to fill orders

​​In 2020, more than 170,000 new small businesses were started in the state of Ohio, but Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said these businesses face unique challenges with the secondary effects of COVID-19.

“There are a lot of struggles for small businesses in terms of finding the workforce they need, finding the supply chain they need, knowing they’re competing against bigger businesses that are driving up their costs and making it hard on them at the same time,” said Husted.

Lori Watson, the owner of the Flag Lady’s Flag Store, said she only imports flags domestically.

Still, she faces major supply chain challenges.

With less than a week until veterans day, Watson is trying to find a solution to the ongoing problem. “So I’m thinking, do I fill those orders myself? We have production here.”

With the limited stock, she’s hired more people to make flags and she’s forced to overbuy when they become available, impacting her revenue stream.

“Until the customer gets the product, you can’t get the money and yet you’re buying all that product,” said Watson.

Down the road, Chris Davidson, head Brewer at Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, said his local business is facing similar supply chain challenges both on domestic and global imports.

“Grain prices are going up, hop prices are going up and transit prices across the board are going up,” said Davidson.

He said they also have to compete with larger brewers for materials.

“A lot of big breweries and other companies, you're also seeing it in soda, are buying up aluminum. The little breweries were scrambling on where to buy cans.”

He said the can shortage has gotten better but added there’s no way to predict when crops will become more available.

Watson said she still has around 1,000 on backorder. ​