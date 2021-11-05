MILWAUKEE— A World War II Airforce veteran from Wisconsin is staying active by doing something he loves.

For 65 years, Richard Feest, also known as Pinkey, has owned Pinkey’s Capital Auto Body shop in Milwaukee. It’s been his pride and joy.

At 97-years-old, he said he has no plans to retire anytime soon. He still makes his way to the office everyday. He does it because this business means the world to him.

“I love a challenge and it was a big challenge starting this business out,” Pinkey said.

He started back in 1956 with no high school education and little money. But he built his business with a whole lot of work ethic and a positive attitude.

“I learned that if you love your job you will never work again. The last vacation I took was probably 30 years ago,” Pinkey said.

He has his kids and grandkids by his side.

“I started out here when I was 10. We could come down with dad and he worked 60 hours a week, so at 10 you worked 60 hours a week,” Pinkey’s son, Richard J. Feest said.

Pinkey’s son never stopped working from that age and is now going onto nearly 55 years at the shop.

“It’s been a generational labor of love. None of us are going to die millionaires but you make a good living for your family you meet a lot of great people and it's a great journey,” Feest said.

It’s journey he’s happy to take on with his dad.

“Everyday is a blessing that he is here. It doesn’t matter what he does or not, just the mere fact that he is here,” Feest said.

The family has made it through a lot over the years including a fire that burned their whole building down. But that’s never stopped him. He says he keeps coming back because of those around him

“I love people. I have to be with people.” Pinkey said.

He loves to surround himself with family and friends. Those people have also learned a think or two from him about hard work over the years.