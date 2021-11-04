ORLANDO, Fla. – Popstroke, the Tiger Woods-backed golf and entertainment venue, has broken ground on its new Orlando location.

A ground breaking ceremony was held at the Waterford Lakes location on Wednesday



PopStroke will feature two 18-hole golf courses, a restaurant, playground and more

​The new spot is expected to open at Waterford Lakes Town Center in the spring.

When it debuts, the new location will feature two 18-hole courses designed by Woods and his TGR Design firm. The course design will be unique to the Orlando PopStroke.

Steven Construction, which is overseeing construction, will build a 13,712 square-foot-building that will include an open-air restaurant as well as covered dining areas and bars.

Other amenities at Popstroke include a covered playground, beer garden and a lobby with retail space. Each location also features a jumbotron screen to display scores and sporting events.

“Orlando has been growing rapidly in other areas outside of entertainment for the last several decades and especially since COVID in the last year in a half,” founder Greg Bartoli said. "People really appeciate this market, the economy is vibrant and diverse, and we think PopStroke here is going to be a great sucess for the community."

At least two more locations are planned for the Orlando area. The company is also expanding PopStroke to other Florida cities, including Sarasota and Tampa. PopStroke currently has two locations in the state—one in Fort Myers and the other in Port St. Lucie.