GREENSBORO, N.C. — Supply chain issues heading into the holiday season are pushing more shoppers to turn to supporting local businesses.

Valerie DeFranco is the owner of Nailed It, a do it yourself art studio. She opened her State Street location in 2019 where customers can hand-build wood decor for their homes. She's noticed an influx of customers each holiday season, but this year she’s seeing more customers a little earlier.

“This year, it’s been crazy. We’ve definitely had a lot more people coming in,” DeFranco said.

DeFranco says more customers are choosing to support small businesses. Supply chain issues are making it harder for stores to keep products stocked.

It’s also taking longer for packages to be delivered. A study by Morning Consult finds that nearly half of early holiday shoppers are already having trouble finding the items they want in stores or online.

As DeFranco expects to see more customers as the holiday season ramps up, she’s hoping the supply chain issues won’t impact her inventory. Earlier this year, the soaring prices and stooping quality of lumber was a challenge for DeFranco’s store. She noticed quality and prices improved just a few months ago.

“I’m very picky about the wood that we use here. We pushed through it, and thank God it’s getting better,” DeFranco said.

This year, DeFranco is promoting retail and private parties for customers to come create their D.I.Y. pieces safely in stores. For more information on Nailed It, click here.