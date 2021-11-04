APPLETON, Wis. — There’s variety in the work David Fox does.

One one hoist is a car that just got a new engine. On another, the back brakes are being replaced.

Fox is an automotive technician and shop foreman with Bergstrom Automotive’s Hundai-Mazada-Mitsubishi dealership in Appleton.

“There’s never the same thing day in and day out, so there’s always a new challenge,” Fox said when asked about his job. “You get to return cars to people that were previously broken in good order, so they’re happy.”

And that makes him happy.

“I have a lot of satisfaction knowing that every day that I go home I fixed somebody’s problem and I helped someone,” Fox said.

Bergstrom is growing and seeking more people in careers ranging from sales and parts to technicians.

To help fill those positions long-term, Bergstrom offers a technician development program to people like Kaitti Haas. She’s an apprentice at Bergstrom’s Oshkosh Subaru dealership. She’s also enrolled in the automotive repair program at Fox Valley Technical College.

Bergstrom is willing to pay half her tuition and provide her with tools through the program.

“I now have the amazing opportunity to work under one of our Subaru Master Technicians and we do a lot bigger jobs like pulling engines and working on suspensions,” Haas said. “It’s great that I can apply my knowledge from school into my job.”

A nudge from her family launched her career path into cars.

“I always had a passion for cars, but never thought I could do anything with it,” she said.

Service Platform Manager Andy Genett said Bergstrom provides the opportunity for its employees to move up in the company. He started as a detailer.

“When we hire on teammates what I like to look for is attitude. You can ’t teach an attitude but you can teach the job role,” he said. “With a good attitude and a good head on the shoulders we promote from within.”

Fox works with new techs in the service bay, passing on some of the knowledge he’s gained over the past three decades repairing vehicles.

“I like seeing new faces and I like seeing the excitement out of the new technicians,” he said.”Hopefully one day they can take over my spot so I can go fishing.”

Careers at Bergstrom can be found here.