TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council is set to vote today on funding of the new Tampa City Center on East Hanna Avenue in Seminole Heights East.

The site was formerly an abandoned factory from the 1960's.



The $101-million project will be the future home of multiple city services and will include meeting space, community rooms, a cafe and a gallery to retain the arts.

What You Need To Know The City Center will transform a vacant property at 2515 East Hanna Ave.



The 161,000 sq. ft. building will serve as a gathering space for neighborhood residents and house several City departments



Carole Gordon, President of the Seminole Heights East Neighborhood Association, said it will help put her neighborhood on the map.

"We are going to have a lot of recognition. We're going to have a lot of visitors and we are going to have lot of employees working in our neighborhood," said Gordon.



Despite the positive benefits to the neighborhood the community center will bring, Gordon said there are still concerns.

She says added traffic on the two narrow roads in the neighborhood that lack sidewalks won't be a good mix for the senior centers, schools and homeowners nearby.

And she says with fleet services being located at the center, there will be added traffic from city vehicles and even tow trucks.

"We are concerned about the quality of life for all our neighbors with all this extra added traffic that's going to be coming in," Gordon said.



Full construction on The City Center at Hanna Avenue is set to begin in January with completion likely in March 2023. (Spectrum News image)



The City of Tampa says it has worked closely with the neighborhood on developing the property.

It held a walking and safety tour with seniors and debuted new electric scooters and mobility solutions.

It also held a virtual town hall for residents to learn more about the project.

And it hosted a listening event for neighbors to voice concerns about the project.

The city says as plans are finalized for the new community center, it will continue working with neighbors nearby to address any concerns.