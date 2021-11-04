The U.S. House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Thursday on Texas’ controversial abortion law, the most restrictive in the country.

The Texas law, known as S.B. 8, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The restrictive law prohibits abortion after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks – before some women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not rape or incest.

Witnesses called by the committee included Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, an OB/GYN and a board member of the Texas Equal Access Fund, Stephanie Loraine Pineiro, co-executive director of Florida Access Network, Catherine Glenn Foster, president and C.E.O. of Americans United for Life and Khiara M. Bridges, a professor of law at University of California’s Berkeley School of Law.

The hearing, titled "The Texas Abortion Ban and its Devastating Impact on Communities and Families,” includes a number of Texas lawmakers: Democrats Sheila Jackson Lee, Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar and Republicans Louie Gohmert and Chip Roy.

The hearing comes as the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up two challenges to the abortion law, the first from abortion providers and the second from the U.S. Justice Dept. The court allowed the fast-track consideration of the challenges on Nov. 1. The court is not likely to consider the constitutionality of the abortion law but instead will decide who can mount federal court challenges to the law.

S.B. 8 has an unusual enforcement scheme that allows ordinary citizens and not the state to sue anyone who aids or abets women from getting an abortion. Defenders of the law, including the State of Texas, argue such a mechanism shields it from federal court review.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, who were both appointed by former President Donald Trump and voted earlier this year to allow the law to go into effect, raised serious questions about the law's structure, seeming to indicate they may allow abortion providers to challenge it.

Justice Kavanaugh, who previously allowed the law to take effect in September in a decision that split the court 5-4, suggested that the unusual enforcement scheme – which allows citizens to sue over abortions instead of state officials enforcing the law – could be problematic.

“There’s a loophole that’s been exploited here, or used here,” he said, explaining that the question for the court is whether to “close that loophole.” Kavanaugh suggested that the “principle” and “whole sweep” of a 1908 Supreme Court case would “suggest extending the principle here, arguably” and closing the loophole.

The law, written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges, subjects clinics, doctors and any others who facilitate abortions to large financial penalties.

“Millions and millions retroactively imposed, even though the activity was perfectly lawful under all court orders and precedent at the time it was undertaken, right?” Kavanaugh asked, one of several skeptical questions he put to Texas solicitor general Judd Stone.

Newly minted Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, arguing her first case on behalf of the United States since being confirmed to the role by the Senate last week, called the law "an attack on the authority of this court to say what the law is." Prelogar arugued that the restrictive law was enacted in "open defiance" of Supreme Court precedent.

The justices hinted Monday they might rule to allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to the law, but they did not indicate how soon that ruling would come. It is not clear also whether the Supreme Court in hearing the challenges would issue an order blocking the law or require the abortion providers to ask a lower court to put the law on hold.

The hearings began at 9 a.m. Eastern time and are being live-streamed here.