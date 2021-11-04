RALEIGH, N.C. — If you have been itching to try a new cuisine or place in downtown Raleigh, this week is the perfect opportunity.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off on Nov. 5 and will run through Nov. 14, with restaurants offering a special prix fixe menu.

The event is put on annually by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance as a way to draw support for local businesses in the community.

The restaurant industry has faced many obstacles over the last year and a half from the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing closures and limiting dining capacity.

However, restaurants are showing strong signs of recovery. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance released its quarter three market report that found food and beverage sales are up 143% from October 2020.

Sitti Authentic Lebanese on South Wilmington Street is one of many restaurants making the comeback.

“Business is getting back to normal, still not at normal, but we are very pleased with what we are able to do,” Greg Hatem, owner of Sitti Authentic Lebanese, said.

Hatem and partners opened the restaurant in 2008 as a way to honor their Lebanese heritage.

“It’s a labor of love for our grandmothers, and these are our grandmothers on the wall. Sitti in Lebanese means grandmother,” Hatem said.

Hatem says the last two years have been a challenge.

“It’s been difficult, the rules are always changing in terms of rules of engagement, how do we protect ourselves, how do we protect our staff, how do we protect our guests most importantly,” Hatem said.

Like many industries, they are also facing a shortage of staff, but Hatem says they employees he has on his team are top tier.

“We’ve been able to hold tight, the very best of what we have, sometimes it’s better to have fewer people at the absolute top of their game. They're running pretty hard but they're doing an amazing job,” Hatem said.

Hatem says his entire staff is vaccinated and they’re required to wear face coverings while working.

Since last year, they have expanded their outdoor seating and added more tables to their indoor dining room. Hatem says restaurant week is a time to boost morale on all fronts.

“Folks come in that you don’t see for a while, your old favorites, it's fun for everyone to visit and get a little joy in their heart and have some wonderful meals, that’s what restaurants and Sitti is all about,” Hatem said.

More than 20 restaurants are participating in Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.