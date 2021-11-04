The Department of Justice on Thursday filed a voting rights lawsuit against the State of Texas, as well as Texas' Secretary of State, over some of the provisions in the state's recently enacted voting law, Senate Bill 1.

The complaint claims that "certain restrictive voting procedures imposed by" the measure, signed into law by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in September, violate the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.

“Our democracy depends on the right of eligible voters to cast a ballot and to have that ballot counted,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland wrote in a statement. “The Justice Department will continue to use all the authorities at its disposal to protect this fundamental pillar of our society.”

The DOJ wrote in a release that "by improperly restricting what assistance in the polling booth voters who have a disability or are unable to read or write can receive," the bill violates Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act.

"The complaint alleges that Senate Bill 1 harms those voters by barring their assistors from providing necessary help, including answering basic questions, responding to requests to clarify ballot translations or confirming that voters with visual impairments have marked a ballot as intended," the DOJ statement reads.

The Justice Department complaint also says that the bill violates the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 "by requiring rejection of mail ballots and mail ballot request forms because of certain paperwork errors or omissions that are not material to establishing a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot."

“The Civil Rights Division is committed to protecting the fundamental right to vote for all Americans,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Laws that impair eligible citizens’ access to the ballot box have no place in our democracy. Texas Senate Bill 1’s restrictions on voter assistance at the polls and on which absentee ballots cast by eligible voters can be accepted by election officials are unlawful and indefensible.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.