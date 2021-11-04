Every woman serving in the U.S. Senate joined together Thursday to send President Joe Biden a letter calling for his administration to create a concrete plan to “preserve the political, economic, social, and basic human rights of Afghan women and girls.”

The letter comes more than two months after the U.S. military officially left Afghanistan to Taliban rule, a strict Islamist government that restricts women and girls’ rights to go to school, work in certain jobs and speak and dress freely



The U.S. presence in the country over the last two decades boosted Afghan women's rights, including school and university attendance and the right to hold government positions



The senators' letter called on Biden to submit a plan and brief lawmakers on how the administration will boost women and girls in Afghanistan, something they will support with legislation and engagement, they wrote

The letter, led by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Cali., comes more than two months after the United States military officially left Afghanistan to Taliban rule, a strict Islamist government that restricts women and girls’ rights to go to school, work in certain jobs and speak and dress freely.

“American disengagement from Afghanistan puts at risk hard-won gains for Afghan women and girls,” the group of 24 female senators writes in the letter to Biden.

During the U.S.’ 20-year presence in the country, Afghan girls gradually enrolled in school, going from just a few thousand in 2001 to more than 3.7 million in class by 2020. About 39% of students were female.

Women were also increasingly participating in the labor force and held government positions.

Since the Taliban have taken over, they’ve blocked women from universities, segregated lower schools and banned them from public jobs like aid work and government positions. Taliban fighters lashed out with violence against journalists covering a women’s rights protest last month.

“Women and girls are now suffering the predations of a Taliban regime with a track record of brutalizing, isolating, and denying them life and liberty,” the senators wrote, calling the former Afghan government “flawed” but also inclusive of human rights.

NEW 🚨 @SenFeinstein and I are leading every single one of our female Senate colleagues in calling on President Biden to protect the rights of Afghan women & girls following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/G7LwhjLmDT — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 4, 2021

The senators called on the White House to create an action plan detailing how it will work to uphold the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, promising lawmakers will “advise, support, and enable those efforts through legislation and engagement” with the Biden administration.

President Biden has previously promised to keep attention on the vulnerable groups left behind in Afghanistan, including women, girls, people who worked with the U.S. military as translators or otherwise and other Afghans whose jobs put them at risk for Taliban retaliation.

“We'll continue to speak out for basic rights of the Afghan people, especially women and girls, as we speak out for women and girls all around the globe,” he said on Aug. 31, the day after the official U.S. exit from the country. “And I've been clear that human rights will be the center of our foreign policy.”

The U.S. has continued to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, but there has been no evident policy shift toward the country since the Taliban takeover.