DUBLIN, Ohio — Collin Castore started off in the restaurant industry, but when he paired up with two long-time friends eight years ago, Seventh Son Brewery was born.

Both have a one-of-a-kind vending machine that's stocked with meets, cheese and even caviar



Patrons can build their own meat and cheese plates with options that range in price up to $20

Its success has led to Antiques on High four years ago and a new venture that began in the summer in Dublin's Bridge Park, Getaway Brewing Company.

The concept of Getaway is your favorite beer from your favorite vacation — beers from all over the world.

But there's also another unique aspect of this taproom: a charcuterie vending machine.

“We don't have a full kitchen here, but how can we give people like some really high-quality, interesting local food and get people to stay here and eat and enjoy some food with their drinks,” said Castore.

Castor doesn't think he'll be a trendsetter with this new concept but said the reception has been positive.

“We put some things in there just for fun, like there is caviar, which is a little different to see in a vending machine. We're trying to keep things that are accessible and approachable. We call it 'grown-up Lunchables' in a way. So it's been interesting to watch people's habits. Seems like (at) dinner time, there's a bit of a rush, and then the later night,” said Castore.

But like any new business on scene in a new city, Castore said he looks forward to meeting and serving folks from Dublin and beyond.

“The thing that we're most excited about is just getting the word out a little bit more about Getaway, meeting some new people in Dublin and having some great beer,” said Castore.

Seventh Son's other location, Antiques on High in the Brewery District, also has its own charcuterie vending machine.

The Getaway Brewing Company is located at 108 N High St. in Dublin's Bridge Park.

