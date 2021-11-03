Just days after hearing arguments in cases against Texas’ controversial abortion law, the nation’s highest court will turn its attention to another hot-button issue: Gun rights.

What You Need To Know The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in its first major Second Amendment case in more than a decade on Monday



The court will hear arguments in a challenge to New York's "proper cause law," which imposes restrictions on carrying firearms outside of the home



Under the law, gun owners in the Empire State must show “proper cause” — a demonstrable, concrete need for self-protection beyond a general desire for self-defense — in order to get a license to carry a concealed, loaded firearm; several other states have similar restrictions



The question being considered in the case is: “Whether the state’s denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment”

With the high court in a position of a 6-3 conservative majority, in part thanks to former President Donald Trump adding three justices in his single term as president, gun rights advocates are hoping the court will rule that the New York law, and others like it, are too restrictive.

The case is the first major Second Amendment question before the high bench in more than a decade. The landmark 5-4 decision in 2008’s District of Columbia v. Heller held that individuals are guaranteed the right to keep a gun in their home for self-defense.

But apart from a 2010 case — McDonald v. City of Chicago, which found that the right to “keep and bear arms” is incorporated against states thanks to the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment — the court has largely avoided the prickly issue of the Second Amendment, a point of contention for many gun rights activists, and even among some of the justices themselves.

“The Second Amendment is a disfavored right in this court,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in 2017, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, when a petition to hear a gun rights case was denied.

“For those of us who work in marbled halls, guarded constantly by a vigilant and dedicated police force, the guarantees of the Second Amendment might seem antiquated and superfluous,” Thomas continued. “But the framers made a clear choice: They reserved to all Americans the right to bear arms for self-defense. I do not think we should stand by idly while a State denies its citizens that right, particularly when their very lives may depend on it.”

The other two Trump appointees — Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh — previously signaled that the high court should rule on the Second Amendment.

In 2011, as an appeals court judge, Kavanaugh argued in a dissent that the District of Columbia’s ban on semi-automatic rifles and its gun registration requirement were unconstitutional. Last year, he urged the court to take up another guns case soon, saying he was concerned that lower courts were not following Supreme Court precedent.

Barrett, as an appeals court judge, wrote in a dissent that a conviction for a nonviolent felony shouldn’t automatically disqualify someone from owning a gun; she said her colleagues were treating the Second Amendment as a “second-class right.”

New York State requires citizens to “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession.” The law has been in place since 1913.

But the two private citizens who were denied licenses sued, writing in a legal brief that New York “makes it effectively impossible for an ordinary, law-abiding citizen to obtain a license to carry a handgun for self-defense.” They are joined in the case by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun lobby which is also backing the challenge.

Gun control groups hope, however, that conservatives might still vote to uphold New York’s law. A group of prominent conservatives, including former federal appeals court judge J. Michael Luttig, has urged the court to do so in a brief to the court.

Eric Tirschwell, the legal director at Everytown for Gun Safety, said there’s “reason to be concerned” for groups like his that “a type of law that the court was not interested in or willing to review in the past, they now are.”

“The stakes really could not be higher,” said Jonathan Lowy, chief counsel at the gun control group Brady.

There is precedent to uphold the law, even among prominent conservatives: Earlier this year, in a 7-4 decision, judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a challenge to Hawaii’s permit regulations. Conservative judge Jay Bybee wrote that a “review of more than 700 years of English and American legal history reveals a strong theme: government has the power to regulate arms in the public square.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.