A select few guests will be able to stay in a replica of the iconic brownstone where Carrie Bradshaw, played by Parker, lived for the vast majority of the show’s run.

The 56-year-old actress will host two separate one-night stays at the studio apartment in the Upper East Side brownstone on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Up to two guests can stay each night, which will only cost $23 in honor of the number of years since “Sex and the City” first aired.

What’s more, guests will have exclusive access to Carrie Bradshaw’s closet — including the infamous pink Patricia Field tutu worn by the character in the opening credits. The stay will be capped off with a professional styling session and photo shoot, complete with Cosmopolitans for all.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the ‘Sex and the City’ story has been such a joy,” Parker wrote in a statement. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

Guests will also receive a virtual check-in from Parker herself, which will be a “narration reminiscent of each episode’s thought-provoking intro” that Carrie Bradshaw, an unlucky-in-love relationship advice columnist, delivered.

Bookings for the one-night stays open on Nov. 8 at 12:00PM EST.

“Sex and the City” aired for six seasons starting in 1998. The ultra-popular show, which was nominated for at least 50 Emmy Awards and upwards of two dozen Golden Globes, led to two subsequent films: “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2” were released in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Airbnb’s partnership with Parker comes as a much-anticipated “Sex and the City” miniseries reboot, titled “And Just Like That…”, is set to debut on HBO Max in December. Parker will reprise her role as Bradshaw; Kristin Davis will return as perfectionist Charlotte York, and Cynthia Nixon will return as cutthroat lawyer Miranda Hobbes.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the first six seasons and movies, will not return for the upcoming series.