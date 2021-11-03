Businesses can now apply to receive federal money to help with loan interest payments, COVID-19 safety measures, ventilation improvements or other pandemic-related expenses, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has made $5 million in grant money immediately available for businesses that still need short-term help. To qualify, businesses need to show at least a 20% loss in revenue in 2021. Awards are likely to be capped at $50,00, depending on the volume of applications, which are due Nov. 26.

Expenses that qualify for the program include: interest on deferred loans; costs incurred when re-opening following a COVID-related closure; increased costs of doing business because of COVID and heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs.

The $5 million is part of a $20 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Small Business Grant Program Gov. Janet Mills announced last month. The remaining $15 million will be made available in April of next year so businesses can use their tax returns to show their losses.

“These grants through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will help pull back those businesses who are still on the brink and put them on stronger financial footing as we tackle the pandemic,” Mills said in a statement.