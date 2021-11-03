BOONE, N.C. — Amber Scott has lived on a farm her whole life. She started planting Christmas trees full time in 2008. Her parent's started a nursery when she was young.

She says they grew cabbage, potatoes and other crops as well but it was their Christmas tree business that really took off.

"We're still dealing with a lot of the same people my dad picked up 30 years ago," Scott said.

This year, they are starting to sell trees retail. They will cut trees and have them wrapped for people to pick up. Their biggest endeavor though is selling wholesale.

"We have a lot of customers in the New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania area. We ship a lot into Ohio," Scott said.

Her brother, Alex, is usually in the field cutting. The family spends more than two weeks a year cutting. They then pack the trees and load them into trucks which are shipped around the U.S.

"Averaging 2,800 to 3,000 trees a day," Alex Church said.

Trees will be on the road by November 4 and preparing to make Christmas special all over.

"We're harvesting about 55,000 trees this year and to know that one of my trees is in 55,000 homes across the U.S., that's pretty cool," Church said.