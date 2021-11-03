DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Travel restrictions were lifted Monday for fully vaccinated international visitors looking to visit the United States. For businesses that rely on tourists, it’s something they’ve been waiting for a long time.

That includes Christos Mavronas, owner at Steve’s Famous Diner, who spends every morning making bread from a recipe passed down by his grandmother.

“They come from all over the world for this bread,” Mavronas said.

But that has been happening less and less over the past 18 months, with U.S. borders slamming shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 40% of Mavronas’ winter business is from international travelers, specifically Canadians.

“There was no tourism,” Mavronas said. “It just wiped us out.”

But now he said he feels confident.

The U.S. had kept land borders closed to Canadians seeking nonessential travel since March 2020, but those COVID restrictions were lifted Monday, too.

“We are looking forward to all of the beautiful Canadian people coming down here," Mavronas said. “We miss the Canadians deeply. Our business misses them. Personally, I know a lot of them. They come down here, and we talk. They are like a family.

According to the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, about 500,000 Canadians visit the area every year. Mavronas said he’s already getting emails from many of them, preparing for their trip south.

“It makes me happy, and I am grateful,” he said.

Now expecting an influx of snowbirds, he’s busy stocking up and making sure he’s prepared.

“They love the stuffed peppers so I am buying a bunch, like 50 pounds, of stuffed peppers so I can make stuffed peppers for them,” Mavronas said.

As more food goes out and customers come in — to both his restaurant and the country — he said he is hopeful that local businesses like his will get back on their feet.

“As we go through this every week, every month, every year, it’s going to get better and better — not just for our restaurant but the entire Daytona Beach,” Mavronas said.