It’s a restaurant that celebrates the food you can find here in the Tampa Bay area.

Ulele Executive Chef Patrick Quakenbush offers a catfish and root veggies dish. The New Orleans-style remoulade for this recipe is also used on gator bites and other popular dishes. The Tampa Heights restaurant opened in 2014. Chef was gracious enough to give us recipes for this dish. Enjoy.

Southern Fried Catfish Dish

Ingredients

1 oz. buttermilk

2 oz. seasoned cornmeal

6 oz. root vegetable succotash

1 oz. whipped butter

3 oz. vegetables

3 oz. Ulele remoulade

1/16 oz. parsley, freshly chopped



Directions

Place catfish in buttermilk for a minimum of 20 minutes.

Drain well and place in seasoned cornmeal making sure to cover all sides.

Shake to remove excess, and place in a 350-degree fryer for four minutes, until crisp and cooked throughout.

Root Vegetable Succotash

Ingredients

1 oz. blended oil

6 oz. corn salsa

1 oz. cranberry beans

1 oz. celery root

1 oz. sweet potatoes

1 oz. parsnips

1 tsp. garlic, choppe

¼ cup vegetable stock

1 oz. salted butter

Directions

Place oil in sauté pan over medium high heat.

Once hot, add salsa, cranberry beans, garlic, sweet potatoes, parsnips and celery root.

Sauté for one minute, and add vegetable stock to deglaze.

Lower heat and add butter.

Cook until butter is incorporated.

Ulele Remoulade

Ingredients

1 gal. mayonnaise

2 cups Dijon mustard

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup freshly parsley, chopped

1 cup of Crystal hot sauce

¾ cup whole grain mustard

1 cup garlic, chopped

¾ cup capers, chopped

1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup Spanish paprika

2 cups Green Onions, finely chopped

4 tsp Kosher Salt

2 tsp Cayenne Pepper

Directions

Place all ingredients in mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly.



