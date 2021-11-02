The Florida Seminole Tribe has launched statewide online sports betting.

The Hard Rock Sportsbook app quietly went live Monday.

This comes amid legal challenges to the gambling deal approved by the state in May. The deal allows gamblers to place sports bets online on from anywhere in the state.

The deal also requires the tribe to pay at least $2.5 billion to the state over the first five years of this 30-year agreement.

Some Florida casino owners have filed a lawsuit against this agreement, saying it will have a "potentially devastating" impact to their business.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called this deal "historic" and said it will bring the state billions in revenue.