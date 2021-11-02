October was Down Syndrome Awareness Month, but every month, many people are aware and working with special needs children to enrich their lives.

A Booneville, New York mother of twin girls with down syndrome drives three hours each weekend to ensure her children enjoy the enrichment of a special program.

We all dance to the beat of a different drummer. That is especially true at Celebrations Dance Center.

Nine years ago, the studio's owner, Jennifer Gentile, created "Dance Buddies," a program for kids with special needs and traditional dance students that share the dream to dance.

"One day, I had a woman walk in with her 3-year-old child asking for dance lessons, so I gave her a tour, told her what she needed for her apparel. And when I looked at her, she started to cry. And I said, 'What have I done?' And she said, 'Well, clearly my child has down syndrome.' And she said that there were other studios in the area that would not allow her child to dance there. The dance buddy program is not necessarily older kids paired with younger kids, but we try to pair like-ages together, so they actually have a friend and someone that models behavior to them," said Gentile.

Carpenter says she is grateful for all the connections the family makes through Dance Buddies.

“They would have never met these buddies. These buddies are amazing. They really take these girls and boys and just really work with them. It's just an amazing place. We've met so many amazing people. Jen is fabulous. The girls love to come here. As matter of fact, this morning I said, 'My girls, it’s time to get ready for dance.' They got up, they ran, they got ready, they were all excited. They had to wear their Elsa and Anna outfits. My girls having down syndrome is very rare - that they're identical - and it's 1%. So, it’s very rare that you meet other families with identical twins, as well. Knowing there's somebody else out there and we're all in this together," said Carpenter.

“I love teaching," Gentile said. "And it doesn't matter what the ability or disability, I go into a classroom and I look at a child and I assess what their needs are for me, and I teach to them. And so, every child here, whether they're a typical dancer or special needs dancer, we all go in with the same attitude - that is, the child really wants to learn, dance and be part of this, but every single parent has the same hopes and dreams for their child, and honestly, when the kids are dancing on the stage, I watch the parents' faces. And that really is what's precious. To see these parents tear up. A parent is a parent, and a child is a child.”

Gentile doesn't just teach dance to those with special needs. She also advocates for them.

After years of requesting sensory-friendly clothing from dance apparel companies, this month Revolution Dance Costumes provided sensory-friendly dance costumes, and the Dance Buddies were invited to New Jersey to perform at the United Dance Merchants of America's fashion show.

It's an experience for the dancers and their families they never dreamed of.