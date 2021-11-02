The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday to block Penguin Random House, the largest book publisher in the U.S., from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster, alleging that the merger would create a "publishing behemoth," that would harm both authors and consumers.

What You Need To Know The Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday to block Penguin Random House from acquiring rival Simon & Schuster



The DOJ alleges that the merger between Penguin Random House, the largest publisher in the U.S., and Simon & Schuster would create a "publishing behemoth," that would harm both authors and consumers



ViacomCBS announced in Nov. 2020, a few weeks after the presidential election, that it had agreed to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.175 billion in cash



The deal would reduce the number of "Big 5" book publishers – which also includes Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins and Macmillan – to four

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the merger would allow Penguin Random House "to exert outsized influence over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid for their work."

ViacomCBS announced in Nov. 2020, a few weeks after the presidential election, that it had agreed to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for $2.175 billion in cash.

"The complaint filed today to ensure fair competition in the U.S. publishing industry is the latest demonstration of the Justice Department’s commitment to pursuing economic opportunity and fairness through antitrust enforcement," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote in a statement.

“Books have shaped American public life throughout our nation’s history, and authors are the lifeblood of book publishing in America," Garland continued. "But just five publishers control the U.S. publishing industry."

The deal would reduce the number of "Big 5" book publishers – which also includes Hachette Book Group, Harper Collins and Macmillan – to four.

After the deal was announced in November, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson slammed the deal: "There is clearly no market logic to a bid of that size - only anti-market logic."

"Bertelsmann [the parent company of Penguin Random House] is not just buying a book publisher, but buying market dominance as a book behemoth," Thomson wrote at the time. "Distributors, retailers, authors and readers would be paying for this proposed deal for a very long time to come."

"If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry," he continued. "American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger – lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”

The move is one of the first major antitrust actions of the Biden administration, and comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of corporations, such as Amazon and Facebook.