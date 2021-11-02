BUFFALO, N.Y. — Empire State Development has released the AECOM study it commissioned on a Buffalo Bills stadium.

According to the report:

• The cost to renovate the existing stadium is estimated at approximately $862 million, compared to $1.354 billion for a new stadium at Orchard Park (a difference of approximately $492 million)

• The cost to build the same stadium in a downtown location is estimated to add an additional $350 million to the project cost, not including the potential cost to relocate residents and businesses and the potential time required to move through the SEQRA process (potentially up to $100 million additional costs) as well as the cost to add a roof to the stadium if required to address orientation issues of downtown site (an additional $300 million). With these additional costs, a new downtown stadium could cost up to $2.1 billion or more.

• The Bills currently generate approximately $27 million per year ($482 million net present value) in fiscal revenues to the City, County and State; if the Bills were to relocate out of the market, these revenues would also be lost

• Both the Orchard Park and Downtown sites have limited potential to attract significant upfront real estate investment; however, public investments in infrastructure surrounding a downtown stadium could potentially result in increased property values in the area, resulting in increased property tax collections, estimate to total approximately $53 million (net present value) over the next 30 years.

• There are additional, intangible factors that cannot be quantified but must also be considered in any analysis related to public investment in a new stadium.

Read the entire report below: