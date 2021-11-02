MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business that has been operating since the 1880s is getting ready to close up shop.

A. Werner Silversmiths has been polishing and plating silver for thirteen decades on Water Street. Owner Mike Wied said he has put the building up for sale, and will close the business when it sells. Wied’s father took over the business in the 1950s, and Mike has worked at the shop full time since the early 1980s.

While it is hard work, Wied said it is also important.

“Its a nice feeling to make people happy,” Wied said as he polished a silver fork in his workshop.

While Wied said he continues to have a loyal customer base, interest in silver isn’t what it once was. As he put it, few people register for silver at their wedding anymore.

“A lot of younger people aren’t into silver, people don’t entertain the way they used to, the formal china, fine linens,” he said.

Wied said it has resulted in a slowdown in business. The store once employed four people full time, today Mike is the only employee. Still, longtime customers say they worry what will happen once he closes up shop, as few people are familiar with the trade.

Upon learning of the stores eventual closing, Giovanna Germanotta brought in a several century-old family heirlooms for cleaning.

“I panicked actually, it's why I am scrambling to get all my pieces in to bring them down here because this will be a lost art,” Germanotta said.

A. Werner Silversmiths will remain open until the building sells. Weid said he is unsure how long that will take but will continue to accept new work until a closing date is announced.