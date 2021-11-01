CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The 2021 holiday shopping season is upon us.

The Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga is extending their hours.

On weekends, starting on Nov. 27, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Then on weekdays, starting Nov. 29, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Those hours will stay in effect until Dec. 17.

Then from Dec. 18 until Dec. 23, the Walden Galleria will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — the mall will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Walden Galleria's website.