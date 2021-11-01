With President Joe Biden abroad making the case for urgent action and strong leadership to combat the climate crisis at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to New York on Monday to announce key climate initiatives at home.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to New York on Monday to announce two key climate initiatives with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm



The initiatives are the announcement of federal funding toward the development of zero emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks and a partnership between the Energy Department and HVAC manufacturers to accelerate development of residential cold climate heat pumps



The event comes as President Joe Biden is abroad attending the United Nations United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow



Harris is expected to tout the clean energy initiatives in the two prongs of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda: The Senate-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the recently unveiled Build Back Better framework, which contains about $550 billion in spending to combat climate change

Harris, who will be joined by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will travel to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, where they will announce two new Department of Energy initiatives aimed at combatting the climate crisis and creating jobs:

$127 million in federal funding toward the development of zero emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks

A partnership between the Department of Energy and HVAC manufacturers to accelerate development of residential cold climate heat pumps, which have increased performance in cold temperature and cut both energy costs and emissions

"Cold climate heat pumps are a win-win for American families to comfortably heat their homes and businesses while significantly cutting down carbon pollution and lowering their energy costs,” Secretary Granholm. said in a statement about the heat pump initiative. "DOE’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge will mobilize the heating industry to accelerate a safer, cleaner, and greener method for heating American homes and keep families and workers across the country warm during the coldest months.”

The trip to New York comes as the Biden administration is working to prove that it can meet the United States' ambitious climate goals.

"One year ago, in November 2020, President Biden was elected with more votes than anyone in U.S. history," National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said on a call with reporters previewing the first day of the COP26 climate conference. "And he ran on a platform of taking bold climate action and growing a clean energy economy and advancing environmental justice. And he came into office knowing that he has a mandate, as the U.S. President, and a responsibility as well, as a world leader, to tackle this climate crisis head on."

Harris is expected to tout the clean energy initiatives in the two prongs of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda: The Senate-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the recently unveiled Build Back Better framework, which contains about $550 billion in spending to combat climate change.

"It’s the largest investment to combat the climate crisis in American history," McCarthy said of the BBB framework. "And it’s going to let us reduce emissions well over a gigaton — that’s 1 billion metric tons — in 2030. As the President said: It’s a darn big deal. And I agree with him, only I would say: It’s a damn big deal."

McCarthy said that the two bills will put the U.S. "on a decisive path to achieve our climate goals of reducing emissions 50 to 52 percent by 2030 and achieving a net-zero economy by 2050."

Harris and Granholm will be joined by New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Gregory Meeks, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The vice president last visited the Empire State about two weeks ago, where she touted President Biden's economic agenda at a YMCA in the Bronx.