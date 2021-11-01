With the calendar flipping to November this morning, many people will be looking ahead to the holiday season. One of the best Central New York traditions is "Lights on the Lake."

It starts in two weeks, but there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes. It all starts the day after Labor Day with approximately 350 pieces to assemble. Construction happens in four phases.

Phase one is bringing all the lights out of warehouse storage and placing them along the route. Two is building the multi-piece displays.

Phase three is what’s happening at the park this week: electrical work. Plugging everything in, bagging and taping the cords, and setting up animations.

Phase four will happen just one week before opening night; that’s ensuring everything is working.

This is the event’s 32nd year, but there’s always something new along the 2.5 mile trail.

“We do have a few new things this year, one near the beginning and one near the end. You’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled for them. But for our savvy lights on the lake guests, they’ll pick it up right away. They’ll see the new stuff,” said Onondaga Lake Park Superintendent Eric Sopchak.

Last year they broke their attendance record, with more than 56,000 cars rolling through the park. Tickets are available online, and you can catch the show from November 15 through January 14.

Along with the season change, November 1 means the speed limit changes on the Onondaga Lake Parkway. Drivers will now have to follow a 45 mph limit until April 1.