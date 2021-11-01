TAMPA, Fla. — As National Veterans and Military Families Month kicks off, the City of Tampa has landed at the top of a new list of the best places for veterans to live and work in America.

On Monday, the personal-finance website WalletHub released the results of a study that ranked the 100 largest cities in the nation in terms of livability for veterans and their families. The study used four factors — employment, economy, quality of life and health — as well as more specific metrics in each; for instance, in terms of employment, the site looked at elements such as jobs that utilize military-related skills and veteran-owned businesses.

While Tampa didn’t far outshine other municipalities in any one specific metric, its overall score was enough to put it at the top of the ranking, just ahead of Austin, Texas. The city did do particularly well in terms of its economic and health opportunities for those who served.

So how did other Florida cities fare in the study? Orlando landed at number nine on the strength of its employment opportunities, while St. Petersburg came in at number 13 with a high score for its economic advantages. Jacksonville appears on the list at number 20, and Miami just missed the top half of the results at number 51.

According to the United States Department of Labor, unemployment among veterans has dropped below the national average, but homelessness among the men and women who served our country remains a massive problem.