Peloton is hoping to make air travel a little more comfortable this holiday season: The luxury workout brand is partnering with Delta Airlines to offer in-flight classes on all global trips.

What You Need To Know Luxury workout brand Peloton is partnering with Delta Airlines to offer in-flight classes on all global trips



The partnership marks the first time that Peloton classes will be available outside of its own platforms or app



The classes will range from 5-20 minutes, and will feature activities from its meditation and stretching categories



The new “Classes in the Clouds” collection will be available on all Delta flights with seatback screens

The partnership marks the first time that Peloton classes will be available outside of its own platforms or app. The new offerings are “just the latest step we’re taking to create content that is accessible to help our Members stay active,” Peloton wrote in a statement.

Peloton sells both stationary bikes and treadmills, and offers classes for subscribing members ranging from strength training, running, stretching, meditation, boxing and more.

The Delta classes will range from 5-20 minutes in length. As of Monday, there are a total of five meditation and stretching classes available on Delta flights. Peloton instructors Anna Greenberg, Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Ross Rayburn, Matty Maggiacomo and Adrian Williams are featured in the videos.

Peloton executives also hope travelers will enjoy their in-flight experience so much that they decide to download the Peloton app.

"It gives us the chance for people that aren't Peloton members about this accessibility and that we have the best fitness content in the world," Peloton chief content officer Jen Cotter told CNN Business. "We know that once someone downloads the Peloton app and tries one of our classes, they're going to fall in love with Peloton."

The new “Classes in the Clouds” collection will be available on all Delta flights with seatback screens. Only Delta’s Boeing 717 planes do not have television screens on its seats, meaning the Peloton classes will be offered on the vast majority of Delta flights.

Delta is also upping the amount and variety of in-flight entertainment, and will add 56 new movies for travelers from November - December.

“A fresh selection of entertainment means customers can catch the latest box-office hits, rediscover an old favorite or stream their favorite tunes when they fly on Delta this holiday season,” Katie Stuart, Delta studio product manager, wrote in a statement.

Spectrum News has reached out to Delta and Peloton for comment.