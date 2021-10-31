White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing full statement and grateful I am vaccinated and for the amazing Biden team pic.twitter.com/QDokXo47dK — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 31, 2021

Since a member of her household tested positive, Psaki said, she tested negative on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but tested positive Sunday.

"While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact -- I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency," Psaki wrote. "I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks."

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home," she continued. "I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the ten day quarantine following a negative rapid test, which is an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance, taken out of an abundance of caution."