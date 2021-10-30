As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden huddled Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table.

When Biden was asked Saturday if he would like to see negotiations with Iran to restart, the president said that talks are "scheduled to resume."

What You Need To Know Biden said that talks with Iran are "scheduled to resume" as the country's nuclear program makes troubling advances



President Biden huddled Saturday with Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson on Iran



The meeting comes as Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels; The U.N.’s atomic watchdog has said Iran is increasingly in violation of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action



President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal and the U.S. has participated indirectly in talks aimed at bringing both Washington and Tehran back into compliance

The meeting with the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain — known as the E3 — comes at a pivotal time, as Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels. Biden is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and bring Iran back into compliance with the pact that would have kept the Islamic republic at least one year away from the potential to field a nuclear weapon.

Biden and Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson posed for a group photo before they went behind closed doors for their consultations.

Following the meeting, the four leaders released a joint statement expressing their mission "to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon" and expressed grave concerns that while Iran has halted negotiations on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the country "has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal."

Then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, calling it "a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made" and attempted to press Iran via his administration's "maximum pressure" campaign. The U.S. has participated indirectly in talks aimed at bringing both Washington and Tehran back into compliance. Those Vienna talks have been on hiatus since June, when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took power.

"Iran has no credible civilian need for either measure, but both are important to nuclear weapons programs," they continued.

"The current situation underscores the importance of a negotiated solution that provides for the return of Iran and the U.S. to full compliance with the JCPOA and provides the basis for continued diplomatic engagement to resolve remaining points of contention – both our concerns and Iran’s," the statement reads. "In this spirit, we welcome President Biden’s clearly demonstrated commitment to return the U.S. to full compliance with the JCPOA and to stay in full compliance, so long as Iran does the same."

"We are convinced that it is possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance and to ensure for the long term that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes," they continued. "Return to JCPOA compliance will provide sanctions lifting with long-lasting implications for Iran’s economic growth."

"This will only be possible if Iran changes course," the leaders wrote, urging Iran's President Raisi "to seize this opportunity and return to a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency. That is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in any country’s interest."

The leaders pledged to work with Russia, China and the European Union on this issue.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting w would feature the leaders “all singing from the same song sheet on this issue.”

He called it a “study in contrast with the previous administration since Iran was one of the areas of most profound divergence between the previous administration and the Europeans.”

The U.N.’s atomic watchdog has said Iran is increasingly in violation of the JCPOA deal.

Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union remain part of the deal.

The meeting took place while the leaders are in Rome for the Group of 20 summit, the first stop on Biden’s five-day foreign trip. He’s also going to a U.N. climate conference in Scotland.

Biden was welcomed to the summit site by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and joined his counterparts for the customary “family photo,’ before he attended the opening plenary session on the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Saturday’s meeting follows days after Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, tweeted that Iran has agreed to restart negotiations by the end of November and a date for a resumption of talks “would be announced in the course of the next week.”

Sullivan said Thursday that the U.S. was still trying to determine whether Iran was serious about the negotiations.

“It’s not entirely clear to me yet whether the Iranians are prepared to return to talks,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Rome for the Group of 20 summit. “We have heard positive signals that they are, but I think we have to wait and see when and whether they actually show up at the negotiating table.”

Sullivan said the group would be sending “clear messages” to Iran that the window for negotiation “is not unlimited.”

“We, of course, retain all other options to be able to deal with this program as necessary,” he said.

Saturday’s meeting comes days after American officials blamed Iran for a drone attack on a remote U.S. outpost in Syria. Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

In retaliation, the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced new penalties against two senior members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and two affiliated companies for supplying lethal drones and related material to insurgent groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Ethiopia.

At the summit, Biden was expected to push for progress toward his goal of establishing a global 15% corporate minimum tax, even as his domestic effort to raise the business rate to that figure was stuck in limbo in Washington.

He also was expected to discuss measures to ease a global energy supply crunch that has led to rising prices, imperiling the global economic recovery. On Sunday, Biden planned to host an event on strengthening supply chains around the world as factories and ports have struggled to deliver goods in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.