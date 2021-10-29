ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Workers at Foodlink continue their effort to unionize.

Foodlink United is calling for talks with leaders of the non-profit and a third party to confirm a majority of employees have signed union cards.

Foodlink has so far denied their request to unionize. Management does not believe a union is necessary.

In the meantime, employees say they are dealing with increased food-service demand, under-staffing and COVID-19 health risks.

"We are disappointed in management's response, said Emily carpenter of Foodlink United. "We don't feel that it aligns with our values, the values of the company and the values of the work that we try to do every day. Foodlink workers and our community deserve a better response."

Foodlink remains Rochester's primary food bank.