COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for Cedar's Organic Mediterranean Hommus that was distributed in 23 states, including Ohio, New York, Florida, California, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Maine and North Carolina.

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, based in Ward Hill, Mass., is voluntarily recalling a batch of the hommus because it may contain an incorrect back label and undeclared pine nut allergen, according to a statement from the FDA.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA's release reads.

The hommus is packaged in a 10 oz. plastic container with a UPC Code 044115403028, and a sell by date of Dec. 12.

"Cedar’s initiated the recall when it was discovered that a mislabeled container failed to scan at the point of sale," the FDA release reads.

No illnesses have been confirmed to date, per the FDA.

