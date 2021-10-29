ORLANDO, Fla. — The financial window of the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando and Inspirate, a Hispanic nonprofit, launched a business incubator to help Mexican women living in the U.S. to launch or grow their businesses.

Maria, a 53-year-old undocumented immigrant from Hidalgo, Mexico, joined the incubator in the hopes of growing her Pinellas County cleaning service business which she launched two years ago through an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number or ITIN.

“I want to manage my own account," she said. "I want to improve … to have a better life for me and my family.”

She said she knew growing a business is not easy, especially during the pandemic in fact, the National Bureau of Economic Research reports last year the number of immigrant-owned businesses dropped by 36%, but that does not worry Maria; she is used to fighting to survive.

“My husband passed away (several years ago), so I stayed with my kids but I decided to not stay how I was so, I decided to learn new things," she said.

She now lives with her long-term boyfriend. They have a 12-year-old son together. He is her inspiration.

“Now, I’m showing my kids how to watch me what I’m doing because in the future, I don’t know, maybe they can help me to run the business," Maria said.

The virtual financial incubation program for Mexican women living in the U.S. was launched earlier this year in 10 different cities across the country.