Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an outspoken Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, announced his retirement from Congress in a Twitter post Friday.

Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 29, 2021

Kinzinger, who has faced staunch criticism from his party for his fierce criticism of the former president, is one of just two Republicans serving on the panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Illinois Republican is one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

