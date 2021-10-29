The armorer on the set of the movie where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a crew member and wounded the director has “no idea” how a live round ended up inside the gun and blamed the film’s producers for unsafe conditions, her lawyers said.

In a statement, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys say the 24-year-old "is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired.”

"Safety is Hannah's number one priority on set,” said the lawyers, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence. “Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from.”

On the set of the Western “Rust” on Oct. 20 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Baldwin fired a shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, according to authorities.

Per court records, assistant director Dave Halls grabbed the revolver from a cart and handed it to Baldwin, yelling “cold gun” to indicate it was safe. But the weapon was loaded with live rounds.

Gutierrez-Reed told a detective that no live ammo was ever kept on the set, according to court records. Law enforcement officials, however, say they have found additional live rounds in their investigation.

Halls said Gutierrez-Reed typically opened the hatch of the gun and spun the drum, though he couldn’t recall if she did that before the shooting. He said he only remembered seeing three rounds in the gun, according to the warrant.

After the shooting, Halls took the gun to Gutierrez-Reed and said he saw five rounds in the gun, at least four of them were “dummy” rounds indicated by a hole on the side and a cap on the round. Halls said there was also a casing in the gun that did not have the cap and did not have the hole indicating it was a dummy, the warrant said.

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers say their client was hired for two positions, making it “extremely difficult” to focus on her job as an armorer. They said Gutierrez-Reed, who was working on just her second film as an armorer, “fought for (additional) training, days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire but ultimately was overruled by production and her department."

“The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings,” the statement said.

The attorneys added that the guns were locked up at night and during lunch breaks. They also referenced two other accidental discharges on the “Rust” set, but said Gutierrez-Reed was not responsible for either.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday that it’s too early in the investigation to determine if anyone will face charges. He said deputies are interviewing cast and crew members, including Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls, who have all been cooperative.

Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that “no one has been ruled out” for possible criminal charges.

Baldwin, in his role as actor, appeared unlikely to be held criminally or civilly liable for the tragedy. As a producer, however, he is among a long list of associates on the film who could face some sort of liability.

The production of “Rust” was beset by workplace disputes from the start in early October. Hours before the shooting, several camera crew members walked off the set amid discord over working conditions, including safety procedures.

