The Maine Department of Labor’s latest unemployment report shows weekly claims have dropped to their lowest level in two years.

The latest figures show about 3,300 people receiving unemployment benefit payments during the week ending Oct. 23. That’s about 100 fewer people than last week and the lowest level of claims since November 2019.

The department also reported a decrease in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) requests, down to only 10 requests in the last week. Last week there were 40 PUA requests.

Since March 15, 2020, the department has paid out more than $2.49 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits, about $1.88 billion of that coming from federal programs. In total, the department reports handling a total of 279,450 initial claims for state unemployment and 114,700 initial claims for federal PUA.