HOKE COUNTY, N.C. – A new study says heat from climate change could globally impact farmers' corn and soybean yields.

What You Need to Know

The study from Nature Publishing Group says corn and soybean yields could decline by 5% globally by 2050 because of heat from climate change

The trend could threaten farmer's profit margins

Grain farmer Gary Hendrix is the vice president of the North Carolina Soybean Association. He says he is not worried about the report. As long as they continue to research ways to adapt

Nature Publishing Group released the data showing that global warming could cut corn and soybean yields by 5% globally by 2050.

Farmer Gary Hendrix owns Hendrix Family Farms in Raefod. He grows around 3,000 acres of soybeans, in addition to other small grains. He's also the N.C. Soybean Association president. He calls farmers “the original environmentalists,” and said they are always willing to adapt.

“Most everybody in agriculture, if you don't want to adapt, if you don't want to change ... you've probably moved on into a different type job,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix said he has seen the new study, but ultimately is not worried because he has faith in science. He said the Soybean Association spends almost half a million dollars a year to research where the industry is going.

“We spend a tremendous amount of money on research to adapt to whatever the change is, whether it's a climate change, market change or a personal food choice change,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix said soybeans are a good example of change. According to the Soybean Association, scientists have made big strides in increasing soybean's resistance to drought and heat. And because of that, the legumes can be grown in all 100 counties of North Carolina.

“As we look forward through these things, that's why we need good science. Let science do the work so that we can be competitive with the rest of the world,” Hendrix said.