MANATEE, Fla. — Despite dealing with supply chain issues that are plaguing the country, Port Manatee has broken a record for imports with increased production.
In an effort to combat supply chain issues, the port has been operating around the clock.
What You Need To Know
- Port Manatee increased production by 53%
- The port is responsible for $3.9 billion in local economic impact
- Since COVID-19, they struggle finding employees
- Check what jobs are available at Port Manatee
New numbers from the port estimate that production has increased by 53% since the height of COVID-19.
“We have been non-stop,” said Port Manatee Chief Commercial Officer Charles Tillitson.
Goods like fruits, vegetables, aluminum and gas all come through the port, which is responsible for $3.9 billion in economic impact throughout the Bay Area.
Tillitson said the biggest challenge has been keeping up with the demand.
“Labor and talent has really been our No. 1 challenge during COVID,” he said.
The port directly caters to 11 counties but their supplies travel throughout the country.