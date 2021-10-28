MANATEE, Fla. — Despite dealing with supply chain issues that are plaguing the country, Port Manatee has broken a record for imports with increased production.

In an effort to combat supply chain issues, the port has been operating around the clock.

What You Need To Know Port Manatee increased production by 53%





The port is responsible for $3.9 billion in local economic impact





Since COVID-19, they struggle finding employees





Check what jobs are available at Port Manatee

New numbers from the port estimate that production has increased by 53% since the height of COVID-19.

“We have been non-stop,” said Port Manatee Chief Commercial Officer Charles Tillitson.

Goods like fruits, vegetables, aluminum and gas all come through the port, which is responsible for $3.9 billion in economic impact throughout the Bay Area.

Tillitson said the biggest challenge has been keeping up with the demand.

“Labor and talent has really been our No. 1 challenge during COVID,” he said.

The port directly caters to 11 counties but their supplies travel throughout the country.