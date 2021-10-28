MANATEE, Fla. -- Holidays are around the corner— and holiday travel is already seeing record breaking numbers.

“This entire year has actually been really great,” says Bill Annis, Owner of Island Vacation Rentals on Anna Maria Island.

Lodging companies throughout the Bay have reported that they are almost fully booked for the holidays.

“As far as Christmas goes, for the most part we are sold out…Thanksgiving is filling up just as quick,” says Annis.

Rental analytics website, AirDNA.co says Florida is expected to receive the most tourists during the Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks.

It says Thanksgiving weekend bookings are 65% higher than last year.

Compared to 2019, this year is still 31% higher.

“Our regular customers are already booking for 2023,” says Annis. “After being closed for eight weeks last year…we are so happy that business is back.”

Because of this massive demand, travelers can expect daily rates to skyrocket.



AirDNA says prices are 30% higher than guests were paying in 2019.