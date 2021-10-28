WALKERTOWN, N.C. – Making quality child care more accessible for families is key to keeping parents working and driving the economy during the pandemic, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday during a visit to a Forsyth County child care center.

Cooper was at the Church Childcare Center in Walkertown to highlight funding for child care and early learning available through grants launched earlier this month to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

What You Need To Know

N.C. Child Care Stabilization Grants received $805 million

Early-learning programs such as Church Childcare Center are eligible for funding through the grants

Application for the grants runs through Oct. 31

The N.C. Child Care Stabilization Grants received $805 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The owner of Church Childcare Center, Theressa Stephens, says the grant funding will enable the organization to offer its employees raises and maintain safety procedures.

“While this has been a challenging and stressful time for our team, we are so thankful to have the support of our community, parents and staff,” said Stephens, noting that Church Childcare Center has maintained operations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Most working parents rely on quality childcare, and our goal is to provide this plus more.”

Church Childcare Center offers child care, summer camp and after-school care for infants, toddlers, preschool-aged children and students up to the age of 12 in the Piedmont.

Cooper says early learning and access to child care are investments in the state’s future.

“High-quality early childhood education is critical to building a stronger, more equitable state and helping more parents return to the workforce to grow our economy,” he said.

Funding for child care and early education could get a boost from the Build Back Better Bill championed by President Joe Biden and being negotiated in Congress, Cooper said. That proposal would provide universal preschool for 3- and 4-year olds and savings for families that use child care.

Application for the N.C. Child Care Stabilization Grants runs through Oct. 31. Learn more here.

The grants are available to private, licensed early care and learning programs, including for-profit and not-for-profit programs, family child care homes and faith-based centers. Grant funds may go toward a variety of needs, including personnel costs, rent or personal protective equipment.