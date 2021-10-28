Would you endure a long wait in the drive-thru for a chicken sandwich? For Tyler Gagnon, Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for.



On Thursday morning, hundreds of hungry people showed up in Westbrook for the grand opening of the new Chick-fil-A location at Rock Row.

This is the second Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Maine, but the first in a southern part of the state. The other location, on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor, opened in Nov. of 2016.

According to the chain’s website, Brad Terrell is the owner and operator of the new location. In a statement released ahead of the opening, Terrell said he is “thrilled” to introduce Chick-fil-A to the Westbrook community.

“I look forward to our restaurant serving as a place where all team members and guests are welcomed and shown care,” Terrell said. “I am also thankful to have had the opportunity to grow as a leader, from serving as a team member to an operator, and I am passionate about creating professional development opportunities for my team members to thrive.”

The fast-food chain, best known for its chicken burger and special sauce, opened on Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m., but cars were lined up in the drive-thru line well before. Some posted that they arrived as early as 12:30 a.m.

Tagging the new location on Facebook, Gagnon took to social media to share his excitement. “Was the 4:45 AM wake-up call and waiting for the opening worth it? Absolutely!”



The Westbrook location is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday. While dine-in and carry-out services will be available, drive-thru orders are only offered at this time.