BELMONT, N.C. — One of the biggest nights of the year for candy is this Sunday.

What You Need to Know

The Cotton Candy Factory is busy for Halloween

They have extended hours this weekend and next week

They sell traditional candy and cotton candy

Halloween is this weekend, and it’s keeping local candy shops busy.

Employees at the Cotton Candy Factory in Belmont have been stocking the shelves for the big day.

The business is run by Holy Angels, a nonprofit that provides employment opportunities and housing for people who are differently able.

The shop was closed down through much of the pandemic, only reopening last September.

Holy Angels Director of Business Enterprises Erin Smith says they only recently brought back crew members in March to work facing the public.

So, this is the first Halloween season in a long time for employees.

And, it’s been a busy one.

Last Halloween, the CDC recommended that kids skip trick-or-treat. But this year, they say it’s safe. And that’s driving up business for the shop.

“We really have been a lot busier,” said Smith. "We have been doing custom favors again for parties, which is awesome. A lot of people are getting back together, so we have seen a big difference since last year.”

They sell lots of favorites like Twix, Milky Way and candy corn. But true to the store’s name, they sell a lot of cotton candy too.

You can buy individual packages of cotton candy, or employees can spin cotton candy right in front of you.

They’re open Monday - Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They have extended hours through next week. They’ll be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday - Saturday for Moonlight on Main Street.