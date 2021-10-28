A new study found the common antidepressant fluvoxamine may be effective in treating severe and early-detected cases of COVID-19, potentially reducing the need for emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

The results came from a nearly 1,500-person, randomized clinical trial of high-risk COVID-19 patients in Brazil, and were published in the global medical journal The Lancet on Wednesday.

Researchers split the participants into two groups: 741 patients were given a 10-day, twice-daily regimen of fluvoxamine, while 756 individuals received placebo pills. All individuals started their treatments after having contracted COVID-19, but before requiring hospitalization.

All participants were tracked for four weeks to see who landed in the hospital or spent extended time in an emergency room when hospitals were full.

In the group that took the drug, 11% needed hospitalization or an extended ER stay, compared to 16% of those on dummy pills.

Overall, the data was so strong that independent experts monitoring the study recommended stopping it early because the results were clear.

Questions remain about the best dosing, whether lower risk patients might also benefit and whether the pill should be combined with other treatments.

Researchers have shared the results with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which publishes treatment guidelines, and they hope for a World Health Organization recommendation.

“If WHO recommends this, you will see it widely taken up,” said study co-author Dr. Edward Mills of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, adding that many poor nations have the drug readily available. “We hope it will lead to a lot of lives saved.”

The treatment would cost $4 per course. By comparison, antibody IV treatments cost about $2,000 and Merck’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 is about $700 per course. Some experts predict various treatments eventually will be used in combination to fight the coronavirus.

The scientists behind the study noted while fluvoxamine is widely available, it is not on the WHO’s essential medicines list — but a related antidepressant is.

That drug is fluoxetine, more commonly known as Prozac.

“It is now crucial to establish whether a class effect exists and [if] these drugs can be used interchangeably for COVID-19,” researchers wrote in part.

Fluvoxamine — which is also known by brand names Luvox or Luvox CR in the United States — is typically used to treat obsessive compulsive disorders and major depressive disorder. Known as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), researchers were originally drawn to the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19 due to its anti-inflammatory effect on the body.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.