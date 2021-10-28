The company that hopes to put two salmon pen systems in Frenchman Bay announced Wednesday that it has hired a new CEO.

American Aquafarms has hired Keith Decker, a former CEO of Blue Harvest Fisheries and former leader of High Liner Foods, the largest North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood, according to a press release from the company.

“Keith has the right resume, experience and New England know-how to move American Aquafarms into the next generation of Maine’s maritime traditions,” said Mikael Roenes, the former CEO and company founder, who was convicted of financial crimes in Norway in 2008.

A company spokeswoman said last week that Roenes had always planned to step back from his role as CEO and will remain involved as founder and advisor.

The company has two draft lease applications pending with the Department of Marine Resources for its closed-pen, ocean-based salmon farm. In addition, the company has said it wants to take over a lobster processing facility in Gouldsboro for use as a hatchery and processing plant. However, last week, the local Planning Board voted in support of a six-month moratorium on aquaculture development.

In a statement, Decker said he wants to lead the company to produce sustainable food close to the market where it will be sold.

“On just 20 acres of active sea farm, we can produce up to 66 million pounds of healthy fish per year without impacting the seabed,” he said. “This is a game-changer for how North American seafood is produced and transported along the entire eastern seaboard. I’m eager to get to work and confident that Maine is the ideal location to lead the way in what’s next for our waterfront industries.”

The American Aquafarms project is one of four large-scale fish farms to be proposed in Maine in recent years. The first to get full approval – located in Bucksport on a former paper mill site – has yet to break ground. Whole Oceans plans to build a land-based salmon farm there.

In Belfast, Nordic Aquafarms also plans to build a land-based salmon farm, although local opposition has led to lawsuits that seek to prevent it from being built.

And in Jonesport, the Planning Board this week got an update from Kingfish Maine, which proposes to raise yellowtail kingfish in a land-based aquaculture system.