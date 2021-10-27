WEST ALLIS, Wis.— While the Wisconsin State Fair has been wrapped up for a few months, some changes are being made within the executive offices.

When people think of the Wisconsin State Fair they think of the food the fun and all the memories. Well this year the woman behind those memories for the past 24 years has decided to retire.

Kathleen O’Leary, the Wisconsin state fair CEO will soon hang up her title as the head of fair fun this month.

“It’s been wonderful; it's been a very colorful journey. I’m at peace with my decision it was a very hard decision but it was a right time professionally and personally in my life,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary was the first female CEO and executive director for the state fair— a trail she was more than happy to blaze.

“There are going to be obstacles no matter what gender you are but I'm proud to be the first,” O’Leary said.

In her years, she’s allowed for some of the highest a​ttendance records with over a million visitors seven years in a row. And one of her biggest challenges, like many others was the pandemic.

“When we opened those gates of the 2021 fair that was one of my most proud moments. But those eleven days were the most challenging fair of my 24 career for sure,” O’Leary said.

Now many may wonder, whats next?

“I need some time. I need some time with my family and friends and people I love and I want to sort through some things and see where it takes me on the other side and where some opportunities are,” O’Leary said.

But she said she will still return to the fair for years to come.