It’s too early in the investigation into last week’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico movie set to determine whether anyone will face charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who is also a producer for the western film “Rust,” fired the shot last Thursday that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Court records say that an assistant director, Dave Halls, grabbed the gun from a cart and handed it to Baldwin, indicating the weapon was safe by yelling “cold gun.” But it was loaded with live rounds, according to a written affidavit from a detective.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters that Baldwin, Halls and the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.