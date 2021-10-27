CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New research shows more people in the Charlotte-metro area are looking to upgrade the homes they already have, rather than buying new ones.

What You Need to Know

More than half of Charlotte-area homeowners are looking to renovate rather than buy a new home

Many homeowners end up going over budget to finish renovation projects

Black and Decker is funding $25 million to nonprofits that have skills programs in construction and home improvement

A survey by DeWalt manufacturing company shows two-thirds of Charlotte-area homeowners are considering renovations. While it sounds like the cheaper way to go, it leaves many homeowners going over budget.

Brittany Marshall renovated an older home in 2017.

“I tried my best with the little bit of budget I had to open up the space a little bit more,” she said.

She transformed the home from room-to-room, starting with the kitchen.

“I just cleaned up and exchanged all of my personal appliances,” she said.

She opened up doorways, too.

“This line, that’s how big the doorway was, and I’m not a big person! But, this is how big the doorway was to get to the next part of the house,” she said with a laugh.

But opening up these spaces wasn’t as easy as she thought it would be. That’s when challenges with her general contractor started.

“He pretty much told me I couldn’t do it, because of the weight bearing issue, but I wanted to know what my prices were, so that I could maybe balance things I didn’t have to have,” she said.

She says the more questions she asked, the higher his price tag jumped.

“Things like that were extremely exhausting,” she said.

Eventually causing her to part ways with not one, but two general contractors and pay an additional $15,000 out-of-pocket for the renovations.

“Just emotionally, it was like it’s my house, but I can’t use it. It went from October all the way to April before it was even livable,” she said.

She sped up the process by turning it into a family project. Marshall and her dad rolled up their sleeves and finished renovations themselves.

“I actually ended up staining and polyurethaning myself to kind of finish up the project, but I think it turned out OK,” she said.

Now she’s considering more renovations.

“It’s a lot, so honestly, would do it again with the right contractor,” she said.

To meet the growing demand for contractors and subcontractors to do those renovations, Stanley Black and Decker is funding up to $25 million to people willing to learn the trade. The funds will go to nonprofits that have vocational skills, training and re-skilling programs in construction. It will last over the next five years.