Joseph’s House in Syracuse helps out homeless pregnant women and moms of young kids. They’re winding down their annual fundraiser for the organization during Domestic Violence Awareness month. The fundraiser focuses on your spare change.

Every year, the privately funded organization holds a baby bottle drive, but this year, it's bottleless. Usually Joseph’s House passes out empty baby bottles for people to collect money, but last year, the event went to totally virtual donations. This year, there are buckets at Solvay Bank locations where you can drop off your change.

Joseph’s House is currently housing six moms and nine children. They recently purchased a 40,000 sq. ft. facility, which will soon house women and their kids, as well as programs like life skills classes, group therapy and fitness classes. Joseph’s House said that this yearly fundraiser accounts for 20% of their yearly budget.

"Everybody’s got that change in their cup holder, in their car, maybe in the mug on their nightstand. You can just stop in the bank and just dump it in this bucket and know that it is going directly to support and care for the women and children in our community that need the services at Joseph’s House," said Bronson Kopp, executive director at the Joseph’s House.

The fundraising drive is going on through the end of October. You can go to any Solvay Bank location or donate on their website.

Joseph’s House is hoping to house nine more moms by next spring in their new facility, and they’re planning to triple their current capacity over the next five years.