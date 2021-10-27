TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida’s population continues to grow, keeping our roads, bridges and schools up to date is important.

On Wednesday, the American Society of Civil Engineers will release its infrastructure report card for the state to see how it stacks up.

The report card covers 11 sectors and it grades everything from transportation to schools.

Officials said while there is one major issue with this country’s infrastructure, the report card can spur change.

“Primarily, there are problems with funding our infrastructure,” said Kathleen Ruvarac with the American Society of Civil Engineers Florida Section.

Ruvarac said the organization usually puts together the infrastructure report cards every four years, however, this year’s was delayed because of COVID.

The last report card was done in 2016 and covers roads, bridges, ports, transit, storm water, and aviation among other things, and while Ruvarac said funding is a problem, local policy makers do well using the money they do have.

In the 2016 report card, Florida received mostly B’s and C’s, and a few D’s. Ruvarac said there could be some improvements this year, and you can actually help.

“Residents can use the report card particularly with their neighborhood associations, and their churches, and being involved with their childrens schools and use it as a tool with their local chamber of commerce and their businesses to advance the information,” said Ruvarac.