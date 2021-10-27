Binghamton's small business grants have proved to be a saving grace for local restaurants like Despina's in the city.

Making homemade Greek favorites, Despina and her son, Jimmy, have created a family-run staple.

“It’s a beautiful relationship. It’s a different dynamic that not a lot of people are used to. There’s no real hierarchy here, it’s just like, go get that, alright I got it, or sometimes you just have to get out of the chef’s way. She knows her thing. I’m just here to keep her in line,” said Jimmy Gray, Despina’s co-owner and manager.

Like any small business during COVID-19, Despina’s has faced the typical challenges along the way, but thanks to Binghamton’s Emergency Grant program, they were one of over 20 locations to receive a small funding award to help pay the bills.

“Being that we were able to get a grant or a small loan is extremely beneficial, because taxes still go on. Bills still go on. Even if they they delay it or it’s in forbearance, whatever it may be, you still have to pay it eventually,” said Gray.

But as soon as their open sign goes on the door, customers are already ordering their lunch online. It’s a new focus for the family business during COVID-19, and the orders are flying in.

“We just try to make it as simple as possible. We write these down and we put it right up on the ticket holder,” said Gray.

Working with four delivery companies, and keeping their business stocked with product isn’t always easy, but this family’s willingness to adapt has kept Despina’s going strong.

“We’re just giving opportunities for people to order as much as possible. Is their commission rates very high and it takes away? Yes, but there’s always going to be a trade-off. For us, it’s the accessibility and people knowing that they can order from us on whichever platform they prefer or they choose,” said Gray.

While Jimmy says their prices may increase slightly and their logo may change, the authenticity will remain the same. Binghamton's Small Business Emergency Grants will distribute $113,000 between several area businesses later this year.